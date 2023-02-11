Highland Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. Citigroup increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $59.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

