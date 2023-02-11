Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after buying an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.
