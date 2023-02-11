Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 15.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,303,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $844,622,000 after buying an additional 5,280,066 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,245,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,030,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,242 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 24,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PHG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €19.00 ($20.43) to €18.50 ($19.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €18.80 ($20.22) to €10.90 ($11.72) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

About Koninklijke Philips

NYSE PHG opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average is $16.07. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.93.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.