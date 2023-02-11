Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,125 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,125 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Honda Motor by 30.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 5.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HMC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

HMC stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

