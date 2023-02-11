Highland Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 69.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Unilever by 667.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.2 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $53.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.