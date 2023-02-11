Hikari Tsushin Inc. Acquires 2,550 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hikari Tsushin Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Hikari Tsushin Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.8% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,381,000 after buying an additional 305,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.4% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.97. 2,066,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,738. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $115.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $273.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.41.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

