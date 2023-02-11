Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.77-2.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.10 billion. Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.25-$3.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

HI stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.46. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $53.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.98.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Institutional Trading of Hillenbrand

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $612,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 1st quarter worth $522,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

