Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.42-$5.68 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLT. Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.29.

Shares of HLT traded down $3.63 on Friday, hitting $147.17. 2,641,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,000. The company has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.60. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 169.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

