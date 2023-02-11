Howard Hammond Sells 2,000 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $49.97. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

