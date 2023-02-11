HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 780 ($9.38) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.37) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 760 ($9.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 695.50 ($8.36).

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Price Performance

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 610.60 ($7.34) on Friday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 434.70 ($5.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 620.50 ($7.46). The stock has a market cap of £121.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,272.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 552.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 519.33.

Insider Activity

About HSBC

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 40,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 479 ($5.76) per share, for a total transaction of £191,719.75 ($230,460.09).

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.