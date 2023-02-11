Hut 8 Mining (OTCMKTS:HUTMF) Shares Down 0.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:HUTMF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 11,418,481 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 734% from the average daily volume of 1,368,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Down 8.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.78.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.