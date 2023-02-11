IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Receives C$3.09 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.09.
Several brokerages have commented on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cormark upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
IAMGOLD Stock Performance
Shares of IMG opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.11. IAMGOLD has a one year low of C$1.27 and a one year high of C$4.74.
About IAMGOLD
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
