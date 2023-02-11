ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Acquires 208 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 200,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UPS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.48.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UPS opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The firm has a market cap of $160.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day moving average is $181.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

