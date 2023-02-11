ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 23.3% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 66,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of PPG opened at $126.23 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $154.74. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total transaction of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 183,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,866,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.55.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

