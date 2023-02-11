ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in 3M by 1,889.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in 3M by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after purchasing an additional 631,426 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in 3M by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,283,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,093,000 after purchasing an additional 452,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,856,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. 3M has a 12 month low of $107.07 and a 12 month high of $161.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

