ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSG stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.29. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

