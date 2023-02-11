ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.7% of ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $625,756.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 1.6 %

Walmart stock opened at $143.72 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.30.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.