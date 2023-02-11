ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,461.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 691,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 647,102 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 13,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 36,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 20.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 80,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

NYSE:USB opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

