ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Purchases 957 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.45. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.