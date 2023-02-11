ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Sells 337 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 196.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

IWM stock opened at $190.31 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $212.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

