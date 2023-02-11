Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.15. Ichor has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $355.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.98 million. Ichor had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ichor will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc Haugen sold 5,390 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $152,590.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,996.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ichor by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP raised its stake in Ichor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 52,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ichor in the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 228.8% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 230,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 160,452 shares during the period. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

