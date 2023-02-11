IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on IDEX from $273.00 to $268.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of IDEX to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $238.25.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Price Performance

NYSE IEX opened at $225.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.71. IDEX has a 52 week low of $172.18 and a 52 week high of $246.23.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. IDEX had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $810.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that IDEX will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in IDEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.