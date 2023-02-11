IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.82

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.82 and traded as high as C$42.22. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$41.61, with a volume of 162,423 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of C$9.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is 59.37%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

