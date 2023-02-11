Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ilika plc (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 2,165.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Ilika from GBX 130 ($1.56) to GBX 125 ($1.50) in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Ilika stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Ilika has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Ilika Plc is a pioneer in solid-state battery technology with their innovative Stereax micro batteries designed for Industrial IoT and MedTech markets, and their Goliath large format batteries for the electric vehicle and consumer electronics markets. Stereax battery technology offers compelling advantages over conventional lithium ion batteries, including smaller footprint, high energy density, non-toxic materials, faster charging, increased cycle life, low leakage and reduced flammability.

