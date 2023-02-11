Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Declares $1.31 Quarterly Dividend

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.31 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Illinois Tool Works has raised its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 59 years. Illinois Tool Works has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Illinois Tool Works to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.1%.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.41. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $170.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,394,059.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142,604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,094,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 310,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,114,000 after acquiring an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Stories

