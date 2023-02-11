Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.
Illumina Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Insider Transactions at Illumina
In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Illumina (ILMN)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.