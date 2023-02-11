Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ILMN. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $196.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.22 and its 200-day moving average is $209.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.13. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,555 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,836 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

