Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Impala Platinum Stock Performance

Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 140,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.

Get Impala Platinum alerts:

Impala Platinum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. engages in the business of mining, refining, and marketing of platinum group metals. Its products include platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, gold, and silver as well as base metals such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and chrome. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Impala Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Impala Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impala Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.