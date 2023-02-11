Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Impala Platinum Stock Performance
Impala Platinum stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. 140,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,866. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Impala Platinum has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.27.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
