Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Given New $80.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Incyte from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an underperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $84.09.

Incyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of INCY opened at $79.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.08. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $926.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Incyte will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,695.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $100,481.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 28,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $2,265,672.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,697,695.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,970 shares of company stock worth $9,447,367. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Incyte

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

