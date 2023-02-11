Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Shares of Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.11 and last traded at $13.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

Industrias Peñoles Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.91.

About Industrias Peñoles

Industrias Peñoles, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, extraction, and sale of mineral concentrates and ores in Mexico, Asia, Europe, the United States, Canada, South America, and internationally. It operates through Precious Metal Mines, Base Metal Mines, Metallurgical, and Other segments.

