Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.70-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.22. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ingredion also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.70-8.40 EPS.

Shares of Ingredion stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $98.83. The company had a trading volume of 296,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,830. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.77. Ingredion has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded Ingredion from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the third quarter worth $849,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ingredion by 28.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 51.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch-based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

