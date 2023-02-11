Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Up 12,900.0% in January

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 12,900.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Innovative Food Stock Performance

Shares of IVFH stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. Innovative Food has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce and direct-to-chef platforms. It distributes specialty food and food related products through national partnership based and regionally based foodservice related channels. Its products include seafood, meat and game, produce, poultry, mushrooms, and cheese.

