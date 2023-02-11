Insider Buying: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Acquires 175,000 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Gibbs purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,139.80).
Filtronic Price Performance
Filtronic stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.67. Filtronic plc has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 17.34 ($0.21).
Filtronic Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Filtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.