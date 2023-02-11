Insider Buying: Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Acquires 175,000 Shares of Stock

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) insider Richard Gibbs purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of £19,250 ($23,139.80).

Filtronic stock opened at GBX 13.50 ($0.16) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £29.04 million and a PE ratio of 1,350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.67. Filtronic plc has a one year low of GBX 8.50 ($0.10) and a one year high of GBX 17.34 ($0.21).

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

