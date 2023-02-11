Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
FVCBankcorp Stock Performance
Shares of FVCB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. 19,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,174. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.60 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.