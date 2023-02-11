Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) COO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) COO B. Todd Dempsey sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,380.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.98. 19,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,174. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $244.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.60 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About FVCBankcorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 3,104.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also offers online and mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

