Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Sells 5,684 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 5,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total value of $2,628,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,982,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Theodore Blegen sold 1,884 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $649,904.64.

On Monday, November 14th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,196 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $466,834.68.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $492.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $395.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.50. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPWR. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 75.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

