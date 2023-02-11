Insider Selling: SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) EVP Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) EVP Sanjay Sharma sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $577,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

SEIC opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.01. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $456.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.18 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

