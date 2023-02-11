Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells 1,947 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Synovus Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.06. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.15 and a 52-week high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,299,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,124,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,823,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

