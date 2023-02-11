Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.90-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.90-$10.10 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.51. 329,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $127.15.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a neutral rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

