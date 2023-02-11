Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 957.1% in January

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 957.1% from the January 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Price Performance

Insight Select Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.62. Insight Select Income Fund has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $18.49.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2402 per share. This is a boost from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,566,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,170,000 after acquiring an additional 212,244 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,113,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 386,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after acquiring an additional 66,788 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 46.1% in the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 91,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

