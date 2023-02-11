Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) CEO Timothy P. Herbert Sells 3,500 Shares

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 3,500 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of INSP stock traded down $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $263.16. The company had a trading volume of 411,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $276.57.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

INSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,600,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

