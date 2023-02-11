Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) CAO Anil Sukumaran Sells 1,052 Shares of Stock

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 1,052 shares of Integral Ad Science stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $11,435.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,730.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anil Sukumaran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Anil Sukumaran sold 3,956 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $35,445.76.

On Tuesday, December 13th, Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of Integral Ad Science stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $37,809.80.

Shares of IAS opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.87. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $20.39.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 119,733.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

