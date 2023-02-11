Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.75-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $123.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $280.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $995,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,063 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,551 in the last three months. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

