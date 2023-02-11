Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.15 billion-$1.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,219. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.13. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.70 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $731,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $53,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $2,071,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,063 shares of company stock worth $6,471,551. Company insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $205,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

