International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $684.17

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 684.17 ($8.22) and traded as high as GBX 731.59 ($8.79). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 720 ($8.65), with a volume of 27,313 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £293.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 711.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 684.37.

International Biotechnology Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.33%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

