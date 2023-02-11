International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $106.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $121.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.75.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $94.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $83.14 and a 1-year high of $140.12.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580,067 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,874,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $818,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,397 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 2,497,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $226,836,000 after acquiring an additional 925,805 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after acquiring an additional 846,158 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

