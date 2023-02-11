Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 97.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,796 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Intuit by 20.4% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.7% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTU opened at $413.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $561.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $400.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.34.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,434. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intuit from $498.00 to $462.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Intuit from $553.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $490.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

