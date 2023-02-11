Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invacare to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Invacare Price Performance

Invacare has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Insider Activity at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invacare will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Invacare news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,300 shares of company stock worth $79,112. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invacare by 200.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Invacare by 40.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Invacare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,872,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invacare in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

