Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 184,200 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the January 15th total of 277,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PIZ opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.75. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $34.36.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

