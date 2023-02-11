Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. 37,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,739. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA raised its stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.