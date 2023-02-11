Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 62.8% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of PDP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.90. 37,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,739. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $66.22 and a 12 month high of $83.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.53.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.239 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF
PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.
