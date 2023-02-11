Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 43.8% from the January 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 73,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 81,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Down 0.7 %

VLT stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,758. Invesco High Income Trust II has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63.

Invesco High Income Trust II Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Income Trust II

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

