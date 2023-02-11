Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Up 488.7% in January

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 156,000 shares, a growth of 488.7% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 619,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,270 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,960,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,000. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PID traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $17.72. 258,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,916. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%.

