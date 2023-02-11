INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $435.41

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 435.41 ($5.23) and traded as high as GBX 470 ($5.65). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 464.50 ($5.58), with a volume of 43,663 shares changing hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £156.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 436.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.56.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

